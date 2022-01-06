Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report $40.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $57.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $180.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

ASPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ASPS stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,877. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

