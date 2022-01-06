Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.