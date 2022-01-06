Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,845,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,020 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Altria Group worth $129,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after buying an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

