Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892,411 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $49,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

