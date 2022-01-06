Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

AMADY stock opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.12.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

