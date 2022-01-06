Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,649 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,314 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of AROC opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $195.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode purchased 6,350 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.