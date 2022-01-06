Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MC stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

