Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,287.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,460.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,438.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.