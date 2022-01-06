AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.03. 890,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,044,660. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.