AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock valued at $48,226,521. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

