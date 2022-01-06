AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $206.40. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $194.07, with a volume of 3,636 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $112.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.81 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 0.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 0.56% of AMCON Distributing worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.