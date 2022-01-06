Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

