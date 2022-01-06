American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 602.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,711 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,792 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

