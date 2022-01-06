American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Down 2%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.26 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of American Century Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

