American Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 490,781 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,363. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09.

