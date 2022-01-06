American Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 490,781 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,363. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.