American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $220.68. 2,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,537. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.41 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.