American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $176.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $185.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.89.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

