American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 91964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Specifically, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock worth $3,256,998 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in American Well by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Well by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

