Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

