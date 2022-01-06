Americana Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

