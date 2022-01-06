Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 666,671 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 225,665 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $9.58 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.