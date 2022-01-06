AmonD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,318.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $894,165.74 and approximately $6,318.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00070102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.24 or 0.07837283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00075769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,137.54 or 0.99898630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007825 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

