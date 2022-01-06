Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Boosted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.