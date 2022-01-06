Amy Butte Sells 5,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

