Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CEMI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 646,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.67. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 233,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

