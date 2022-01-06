Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce sales of $54.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $55.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $69.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $233.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $801.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

