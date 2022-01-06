Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will report $14.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.20 million to $57.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.65 million, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $73.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%.

NRIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 158.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 64,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 2,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

