Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,459 shares of company stock valued at $128,213,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 51,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 976.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,011,000 after acquiring an additional 113,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $227.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.79, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

