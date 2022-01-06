Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.18.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,183. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

