Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce $262.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.75 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $248.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $462,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 231,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

