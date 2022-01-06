Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report sales of $223.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $221.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $203.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $882.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $895.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $930.19 million, with estimates ranging from $914.60 million to $943.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,903,000 after purchasing an additional 216,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after purchasing an additional 833,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 77,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,057. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

