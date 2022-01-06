Analysts Expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.32). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pyxis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of PYXS stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,253. Pyxis Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

