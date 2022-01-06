Analysts Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $501.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report $501.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $524.62 million. Quidel posted sales of $809.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $946.14 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Quidel by 18.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

