Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Sensata Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $525,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,226,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 164.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 52,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

