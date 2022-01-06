Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

