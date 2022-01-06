Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lundin Gold (LUG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG):
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$11.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.
- 11/25/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 11/12/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of LUG traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.62. 78,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,905. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
