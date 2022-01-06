Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lundin Gold (LUG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lundin Gold (TSE: LUG):

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.75 to C$11.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

11/25/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

11/12/2021 – Lundin Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Lundin Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LUG traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.62. 78,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,905. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

