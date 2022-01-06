Analysts Set Expectations for American Equity Investment Life Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

Shares of AEL opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

