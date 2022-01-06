Analysts Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT at $29.50

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $26.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

