Analysts Set The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price at $41.00

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANDE. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,335 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 3.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 227,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Andersons by 176.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 30.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Andersons in the third quarter worth about $517,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.57. Andersons has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.