Analyzing PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Etsy and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 3 17 0 2.76 PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

Etsy currently has a consensus target price of $258.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.30%. PaySign has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 101.39%. Given PaySign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Etsy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 13.84 $349.25 million $3.38 55.72 PaySign $24.12 million 3.86 -$9.14 million ($0.15) -12.00

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than PaySign. PaySign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43% PaySign -25.54% -57.15% -9.11%

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats PaySign on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

