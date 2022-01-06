Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.90.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 47.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 95.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 36.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 100,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,227. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

