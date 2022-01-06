Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Andritz stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

