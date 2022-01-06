Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Andritz stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.
About Andritz
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
