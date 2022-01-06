ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $376.94 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.58 and its 200-day moving average is $371.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

