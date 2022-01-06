Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,429 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ATRS stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

