Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives GBX 1,341.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,341.11 ($18.07).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.50) to GBX 1,350 ($18.19) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($18.33) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.89) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.52) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

ANTO opened at GBX 1,333.50 ($17.97) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,388.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,422.08.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

