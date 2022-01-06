APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. APi Group traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,818,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in APi Group by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,844 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

