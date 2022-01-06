Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.35. 91,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

