AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup estimates fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share in the range of 88 to 96 cents, reflecting year-over-year growth of 4.5% at the mid-point of the guidance. Its Beauty + Home segment will gain from strong recovery in the beauty market driven by hair care and body care dispensers. The Food + Beverage segment is benefiting from rebound in beverage closure business and higher demand for food dispensing closures. The Pharma segment has been witnessing demand growth for components for injected medicines, consumer health care solutions and active material solutions. AptarGroup is well-poised to grow on its ongoing business-transformation, innovative product launches and expanding business through acquisitions and capacity expansion. However, rising material costs and ongoing concern over COVID variants will likely impact its results.”

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

ATR stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 21,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 160.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 407.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.