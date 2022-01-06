Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

ARBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.