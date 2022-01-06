Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price increased by Argus from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

